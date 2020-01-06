Sign In
Home
Legislation
Calendar
2006-2013 Meeting Video
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
{1}
##LOC[OK]##
##LOC[Cancel]##
Upcoming Meetings
Name
Meeting Date
Meeting Time
Meeting Location
Meeting Details
Agenda
Minutes
Video
eComment
City Council
6/16/2020
6:00 PM
Via Teleconference Council Chambers 276 4th Avenue, Building A Chula Vista, CA 91910
MAYOR MARY CASILLAS SALAS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
Meeting details
Agenda
Not available
Not available
Not available
All Meetings
List View
Calendar View
Search:
select
All Years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Last Year
Last Month
Last Week
This Year
This Month
This Week
Today
Next Week
Next Month
Next Year
select
All Departments
City Council
Planning Commission
notes
closed captions
Help
3 records
Group
Clear sorting
Clear grouping
Group by Name
Group by Meeting Date
Group by Meeting Date (Month)
Group by Meeting Date (Year)
Group by Meeting Location
Export
Export to Excel
Export to PDF
Export to Word
Name
Meeting Date
Meeting Time
Meeting Location
Meeting Details
Agenda
Minutes
Video
eComment
City Council
6/16/2020
6:00 PM
Via Teleconference Council Chambers 276 4th Avenue, Building A Chula Vista, CA 91910
MAYOR MARY CASILLAS SALAS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
Meeting details
Agenda
Not available
Not available
Not available
City Council
6/9/2020
5:00 PM
Via Teleconference Council Chambers 276 4th Avenue, Building A Chula Vista, CA 91910
SPECIAL MEETINGS OF THE SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY AND HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING JOINTLY WITH THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHULA VISTA
Meeting details
Agenda
Not available
Video
Not available
City Council
6/2/2020
5:00 PM
Via Teleconference Council Chambers 276 4th Avenue, Building A Chula Vista, CA 91910
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL --REVISED 5/29/2020--
Meeting details
Agenda
Not available
Video
Not available
previous day
next day
today
Select date
Calendar
Title and navigation
Title and navigation
<<
<
June 2020
>
<<
June 2020
S
M
T
W
T
F
S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Day
Week
Month
Timeline
Jun, 2020
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
1 Jun
2
City Council 5:00 PM
REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL --REVISED 5/29/2020--
3
4
5
8
9
City Council 5:00 PM
SPECIAL MEETINGS OF THE SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY AND HOUSING AUTHORITY MEETING JOINTLY WITH THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHULA VISTA
10
11
12
15
16
City Council 6:00 PM
MAYOR MARY CASILLAS SALAS STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
17
18
19
22
23
24
25
26
29
30
1 Jul
2
3